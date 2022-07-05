Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,697,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 1,351,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 385.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMRAF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. Emera has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

