Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.56.

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDR opened at 21.83 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,185.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of 26.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

