Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 6.7%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 16,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,633,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

