Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.39. 444,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 862,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -319.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert William Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 370,602 shares in the company, valued at C$2,758,501.87. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total value of C$67,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

