Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.68

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 456294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

ENGIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Engie from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Engie from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.50 ($16.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

