EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.55

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.55 and last traded at $79.55, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $610,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $257,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.