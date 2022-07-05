EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 29,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. EnWave has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

