ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $224,049.83 and approximately $894.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETNA Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00863931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00087403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015586 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETNA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETNA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETNA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETNA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.