Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Down 0.1%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €76.96 ($80.17) and last traded at €77.12 ($80.33). Approximately 73,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.16 ($80.38).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.29.

Get Euronext alerts:

About Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.