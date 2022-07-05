EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $9,997.71 and $51,871.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00293781 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000395 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.02150504 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

