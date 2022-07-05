Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.01. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

