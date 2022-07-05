Evercore ISI Trims Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Target Price to $280.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

Shares of DHR traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.91. 28,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,886. The company has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.16 and its 200 day moving average is $274.60.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 62,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

