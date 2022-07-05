EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,857.00

EveryCoin (EVY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $72,027.31 and $6,857.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,282.26 or 0.99974861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.