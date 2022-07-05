EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.44

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.17.
EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)
