Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Up 26.3% in June

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,509. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $517.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 1,440 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,222,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 12,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,953 shares of company stock worth $2,728,286. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

