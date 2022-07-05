FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $225.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,813. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.35. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.