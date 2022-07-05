Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.06

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.06 and last traded at $105.77, with a volume of 1609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.86.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FERG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.96) to £103.65 ($125.51) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.74) to GBX 9,800 ($118.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,480.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07.
About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferguson (FERG)
