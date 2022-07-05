Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,244 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 30,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.