Finning International (TSE:FTT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.49

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.49 and last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 113225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Insiders purchased a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134 over the last three months.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

