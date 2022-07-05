First Bancorp Inc ME Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,803,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,105.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 122,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

VOOV traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $130.94. 4,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,885. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.39 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.