First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases 360 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,464,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

