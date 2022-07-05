First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $242.44. 50,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day moving average is $236.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.