First National Bank of Hutchinson Cuts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 45,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

