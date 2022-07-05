First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Capital Square LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.71. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

