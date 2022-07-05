First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New $540,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 488,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,656,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.87. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

