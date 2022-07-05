First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

UBS opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

