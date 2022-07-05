First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 378 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

