First Pacific Financial Acquires 342 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ecolab by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.26. 4,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,829. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

