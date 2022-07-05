First Pacific Financial Acquires 50 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.31.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $9.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.90. 2,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,853. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.19 and a 200-day moving average of $285.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

