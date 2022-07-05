First Pacific Financial Acquires Shares of 7,139 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.