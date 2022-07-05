First Pacific Financial Acquires Shares of 7,139 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.