First Pacific Financial Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. 34,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,992. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

