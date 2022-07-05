First Pacific Financial Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after buying an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,075,000 after buying an additional 904,521 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 158,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

