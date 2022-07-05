First Pacific Financial Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.