First Pacific Financial Has $732,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE WTRG traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,834. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

