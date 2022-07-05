First Pacific Financial Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. 4,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

