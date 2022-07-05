First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Raised to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $188.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.29.

NYSE:FRC opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.02.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

