First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $123,130.76 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.23. 1,545,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,445. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

