First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAG. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth $989,000.

Shares of FTAG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

