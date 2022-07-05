First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. 5,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,542. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

