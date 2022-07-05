First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

FTXN stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 21,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,134. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.