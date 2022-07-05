First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

