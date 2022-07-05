FLC Capital Advisors Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,652,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

