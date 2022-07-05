FLC Capital Advisors Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

