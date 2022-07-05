FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.64.

NFLX opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average is $338.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

