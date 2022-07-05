FLC Capital Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

