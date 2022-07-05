FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.20% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 101,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

