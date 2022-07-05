FLC Capital Advisors Sells 12,375 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

