FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,510 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,079,000. Diversified LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.