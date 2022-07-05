FLC Capital Advisors Sells 55,021 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,021 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.