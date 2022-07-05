Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00007942 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $39.96 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00863931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00087403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,385,626,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

